Naseeruddin Shah Vows to Stand by Lynch Victims: We Have Faced Not Even Two Percent of Their Sufferings

Actor Naseeruddin Shah on Sunday expressed solidarity with the family members of those lynched by mobs in the country.

Speaking at a national convention on the theme of “state complicity in hate crimes” in Mumbai, Shah said the victims and kin of mob lynchings have suffered a lot. The event was organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

“I feel proud to be with them (relatives of the victims) in this programme and salute their courage. They have faced a lot more than us in their life. We have faced not even two per cent of their sufferings,” he said.

The actor said he had often been criticised for his remarks. “Some called me a traitor, some asked me to go to Pakistan. But these taunts were nothing in comparison with the pain of those people who suffered mob attacks,” he said.

“My admiration, sympathy and company will always be with these people”.

In the past, Shah had been criticised over his comments on rising incidents of mob violence in the country. He had said that the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in mob lynching in Bulandshahr.

