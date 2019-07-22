Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Naseeruddin Shah Vows to Stand by Lynch Victims: We Have Faced Not Even Two Percent of Their Sufferings

Speaking at a national convention on the theme of “state complicity in hate crimes” in Mumbai, Naseeruddin Shah said the victims and kin of mob lynchings have suffered a lot.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naseeruddin Shah Vows to Stand by Lynch Victims: We Have Faced Not Even Two Percent of Their Sufferings
File photo of actor Naseeruddin Shah. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Actor Naseeruddin Shah on Sunday expressed solidarity with the family members of those lynched by mobs in the country.

Speaking at a national convention on the theme of “state complicity in hate crimes” in Mumbai, Shah said the victims and kin of mob lynchings have suffered a lot. The event was organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

“I feel proud to be with them (relatives of the victims) in this programme and salute their courage. They have faced a lot more than us in their life. We have faced not even two per cent of their sufferings,” he said.

The actor said he had often been criticised for his remarks. “Some called me a traitor, some asked me to go to Pakistan. But these taunts were nothing in comparison with the pain of those people who suffered mob attacks,” he said.

“My admiration, sympathy and company will always be with these people”.

In the past, Shah had been criticised over his comments on rising incidents of mob violence in the country. He had said that the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in mob lynching in Bulandshahr.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram