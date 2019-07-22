Naseeruddin Shah Vows to Stand by Lynch Victims: We Have Faced Not Even Two Percent of Their Sufferings
Speaking at a national convention on the theme of “state complicity in hate crimes” in Mumbai, Naseeruddin Shah said the victims and kin of mob lynchings have suffered a lot.
File photo of actor Naseeruddin Shah. (Image: Twitter)
Actor Naseeruddin Shah on Sunday expressed solidarity with the family members of those lynched by mobs in the country.
Speaking at a national convention on the theme of “state complicity in hate crimes” in Mumbai, Shah said the victims and kin of mob lynchings have suffered a lot. The event was organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India.
“I feel proud to be with them (relatives of the victims) in this programme and salute their courage. They have faced a lot more than us in their life. We have faced not even two per cent of their sufferings,” he said.
The actor said he had often been criticised for his remarks. “Some called me a traitor, some asked me to go to Pakistan. But these taunts were nothing in comparison with the pain of those people who suffered mob attacks,” he said.
“My admiration, sympathy and company will always be with these people”.
In the past, Shah had been criticised over his comments on rising incidents of mob violence in the country. He had said that the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in mob lynching in Bulandshahr.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did No US Official Come to Receive Imran Khan at Airport for His Visit?
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- Weekly Tech Recap: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Launch, PUBG Mobile Season 8, FaceApp Privacy and More
- Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Takes Sly Dig at Disney While Confirming Deadpool 3
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8