Naseeruddin Shah's Daughter Heeba Gets into a Tussle with Vet Staff, Claims They Started it

Actress Heeba Shah seems to have landed herself in hot waters. A non-cognizable offence has been registered against her by the Versova police for reportedly assaulting two staff members in a veterinary clinic. The offence was registered by the police under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on January 17.

Daughter of renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba was seen assaulting the members in the hospital's CCTV footage. The footage which belongs to January 16 has now been handed over to the Versova police.

Shah had visited the clinic for the sterilization of two cats owned by her friend Supriya Sharma. The incident was revealed by The Feline Foundation which helps in running the veterinary clinic. Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of the foundation revealed the details of the incident in conversation with Mid-Day.

"On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilization. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting, she aggressively said to our staff members, 'Don't you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats' cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?' "

Khosla further added that Shah was asked to leave the clinic following her verbal abuse towards the staff. In response to this, she assaulted two female staff members. Khosla referred to the incident as "harsh, extremely violent and disturbing."

Heeba Shah, on the other hand, claims that there is a different side to the story while admitting that she did physically assault the staff. "I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn't allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately. This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic. The lady in the clinic started fighting with me. The clinic staff should talk politely to customers visiting their clinic."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.