Naseeruddin Shah's Family Quashes Rumours, Salman Khan Posts Shirtless Picture

After the sudden deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the news of Naseeruddin Shah being admitted to a hospital began surfacing on social media. On Thursday evening, there were numerous online rumours that Shah had been hospitalised due to some illness.

However, Shah's wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah confirmed to us that he was doing absolutely fine."We are all just fine, thanks," Ratna Pathak said.

Read: Ratna Pathak, Son Vivan on Naseeruddin Shah's Hospitalisation Rumours: We're All Just Fine

Superstar Salman Khan recently caught his close friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez taking his picture "chori chori chupke chupke", and he took to Instagram to share the moment.

Salman, on Wednesday, posted a photograph on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he was busy with his workout.

Read: Salman Khan Posts Shirtless Workout Pic, Jokes Jacqueline Fernandez Sneakily Clicked It

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular names of Bigg Boss 13. The actor not only emerged as the winner of the reality of the show but received immense love from fans and co-contestants alike.

In a recent Instagram live session, fans asked Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh to pick one contestant from the show they'd prefer to co-act with in a Bollywood film. Both the actresses picked Sidharth.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli Pick Sidharth Shukla as Their Co-star in a Film

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most sought after star kids around. Recently, we came across a recording of Suhana in action that is going viral online.

In the clip, we saw the beautiful diva rapping away a track playing in the background with exceeding enthusiasm. Suhana surely has the knack for it as she gestures like a rapper with her hands.

Read: Suhana Khan Makes A Gorgeous Rap Artist; Check Out Her Video

In Mrs Serial Killer, Shirish Kunder has tried to blend horror and comedy, and has an actor like Manoj Bajpayee at his disposal, but the end result is as good as Joker or Jaan-E-Mann. Now, when I am writing this with Justin Bieber songs playing in the background, trust me, none of this is making any sense to me.

Maybe, Kunder is a misunderstood genius whose work will pique interest 100 years later, but even then at least this generation wouldn’t need to suffer again and regret our choices.

Read: Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Shirish Kunder, Why Don’t You Take Criticism Seriously?

Follow @News18Movies for more