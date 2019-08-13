Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Naseeruddin Shah's Short Film Half Full in Race for Oscar Entry

The short film Half Full, starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, has gotten a step closer for an entry into the race for the Oscar awards.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naseeruddin Shah's Short Film Half Full in Race for Oscar Entry
File photo of actor Naseeruddin Shah. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

The short film Half Full, starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, has gotten a step closer for an entry into the race for the Oscar awards.

Half Full, also featuring Vikrant Massey, and "Counterfeit Kunkoo" were declared winners at ShortsTV's Best of India Short Film Festival 2019 in Los Angeles. The victory has got it closer to Oscars.

"The fact that it turned out to be a good film is what matters to me more than any award. I guess it (winning the award) is of great importance to get the film high profile...to make sure it gets seen, so naturally I am happy about it. This way the film will gain a lot of attention," Naseeruddin told IANS.

"Half Full", directed by Karan Rawal, is a 12-minute short film that focusses on the trials and tribulations of a young man (played by Vikrant) who is undergoing an internal conflict. One night, he encounters an old man (Naseeruddin) and a strange vibe develops between the two, throwing up some sarcastic and vague questions.

The veteran actor found it a real pleasure to work on this movie.

"It was a night's shoot. I found it enjoyable. It's very effective and makes its point very cleverly," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram