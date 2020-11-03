Naseeruddin Shah's Son Actor Vivaan Shah Tests Positive for Covid-19

Actor Vivaan Shah, who was recently seen in the mini series A Suitable Boy on Netflix, has tested positive for Covid-19. Vivaan developed symptoms last week and since then he has not been keeping well. The 'Happy New Year' actor underwent a test after which it was confirmed that he is Covid-19 positive.

"Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19," the actor told ETimes. The son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan made his Bollywood debut with 'Saath Khoon Maaf' starring Priyanka Chopra, and went on to feature in Farah Khan's multi-starrer film 'Happy New Year'.

The actor was recently busy giving interviews for the promotion of the web series A Suitable Boy, also starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Rasika Dugal.

Vivaan has joined a long chain of Indian film stars who tested positive for the deadly virus. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, TV actor Ssara Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor, and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, are among celebs who have contracted the virus.