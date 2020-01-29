Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Naseeruddin Shah's Son Vivaan Defends Him Over His CAA Remarks, Says 'It's Not Anti-national'

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah spoke at length about his worries about the CAA, asking why 70 years of living in India are not proof enough of him being a citizen.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 29, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Naseeruddin Shah's Son Vivaan Defends Him Over His CAA Remarks, Says 'It's Not Anti-national'
Image courtesy: Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah has defended the veteran actor, who recently expressed his anger over the amended Citizenship Act, saying that his father only voiced his concerns as a citizen of this country.

Vivaan said, "The people that are protesting and raising their voice against this issue are doing so because they are concerned. They love the country. So, I think it's important for everyone to realise that it comes from the place of deep love for the country. It's not anti-national. In fact, it is completely patriotic. Everyone that's protesting is doing it out of immense patriotism and love of the country."

Earlier, in an interview with The Wire, Shah spoke at length about his worries about the CAA, asking why 70 years of living in India are not proof enough of him being a citizen. Shah also took a jibe at his fellow actor Anupam Kher for supporting the government's move.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah had said.

Thereafter, Kher retorted to Shah's remark through a video, which he posted on his official Twitter handle.

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company," Kher said in the video.

When asked about the ongoing spat between Shah and Kher, Vivaan said, "I'm actually not familiar with the spat but it's important for every citizen, who cares about the country, to raise their voice and proclaim their love for the country."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram