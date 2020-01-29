Naseeruddin Shah's Son Vivaan Defends Him Over His CAA Remarks, Says 'It's Not Anti-national'

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah has defended the veteran actor, who recently expressed his anger over the amended Citizenship Act, saying that his father only voiced his concerns as a citizen of this country.

Vivaan said, "The people that are protesting and raising their voice against this issue are doing so because they are concerned. They love the country. So, I think it's important for everyone to realise that it comes from the place of deep love for the country. It's not anti-national. In fact, it is completely patriotic. Everyone that's protesting is doing it out of immense patriotism and love of the country."

Earlier, in an interview with The Wire, Shah spoke at length about his worries about the CAA, asking why 70 years of living in India are not proof enough of him being a citizen. Shah also took a jibe at his fellow actor Anupam Kher for supporting the government's move.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah had said.

Thereafter, Kher retorted to Shah's remark through a video, which he posted on his official Twitter handle.

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company," Kher said in the video.

When asked about the ongoing spat between Shah and Kher, Vivaan said, "I'm actually not familiar with the spat but it's important for every citizen, who cares about the country, to raise their voice and proclaim their love for the country."

