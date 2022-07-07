Natalie Portman Flaunts Flat Abs in Pink Co-ord Set, Promotes Thor: Love And Thunder In Rome; See Pic

Actor Natalie Portman is leaving no stone unturned to promote her Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder. On Wednesday, Portman, whose character Jane Foster wields the enchanted hammer Mjolnir in the film, showed off her pink power in a stunning three-piece set in Rome. Needless to say, fans loved her sizzling new look. Thor: Love And Thunder hit theatres today, July 7.

In the new photo, Natalie Portman can be seen standing on what appears to be the balcony of her lavish stay. The 41-year-old dazzled in a pastel pink jacket which is paired with a white bralette underneath it. Featuring a cut-out detailing, the combination is completed with a matching mini-skirt. Dewy makeup and curly hair left open completes her entire look. While sharing the picture online, Natalie Portman stated, “Today in Rome, wearing Miu Miu.”

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it impressed fans in no time. However, what stole the limelight was her washboard abs. Take a look at the photo below:

Speaking of Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel film was released in India on July 7. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie also sees Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie. The plot of the new movie chronicles how Thor Odinson along with Jane Foster aka the Goddess of Thunder and Valkyrie wage an intensified battle against Gorr, the God Butcher, the main antagonist of the movie. The main motive of the villain is to eliminate all the gods. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit international theatres on July 8.

Thor: Love and Thunder features some old MCU faces and introduces some new ones as well. One of them is Christian Bale. The actor Gorr the God Butcher and fans are very hyped about it.

