Natalie Portman: I Covered My Body, Inhibited My Expression to Be Safe and Respected

Known for working in films like Annihilation and Black Swan, Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman says being sexualised as a child actor has dramatically affected her perception of her own body and how she communicates with the world.The 37-year-old actor notably made her acting debut in the 1994 film The Professional aged only 13. At the historic Women's March in January 2017, she revealed that her first fan mail ever was a rape fantasy sent to her by a man.Talking about it, she said on Tuesday, "I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually I would feel unsafe and that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body to my great discomfort," reported People."I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and my work in order to send my own message to the world that I'm someone worth of safety and respect."I know I was sexualised in the ways that I was photographed or portrayed, and that was not my doing. That becomes a part of your public identity," she added.On the professional front, Portman will next be seen alongside Jude Law in their upcoming film Vox Lux. It revolves around Portman's pop star who is a survivor of a school shooting that she witnessed as a young girl and how she is still dealing with it years later.Talking about her role, she said, "She is such a wild character, but she's also someone I felt was a real person, who is the product of this life that has happened to her."(With ANI inputs.)