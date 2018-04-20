English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Natalie Portman Pulls Out of Israeli Award Ceremony
The Oscar-winning actress, who has dual Israeli-American citizenship was announced as the honouree in last November by The Genesis Prize Foundation with the Genesis Prize Laureate, Israel's equivalent of the Nobel Prize,
File photo of Natalie Portman REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles: Actress Natalie Portman pulled out of an Israeli award ceremony in light of "recent events" in the country.
The Oscar-winning actress, who has dual Israeli-American citizenship was announced as the honouree in last November by The Genesis Prize Foundation with the Genesis Prize Laureate, Israel's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, reports people.com.
The Foundation said in a statement: "Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel... She cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.
"We are very saddened that she has decided not to attend the Genesis Prize Ceremony in Jerusalem for political reasons. We fear that Ms. Portman's decision will cause our philanthropic initiative to be politicized, something we have worked hard for the past five years to avoid."
A representative for Portman, 36, did not immediately respond.
Due to the actress' decision, the Foundation cancelled the award ceremony scheduled for June 28. The Genesis Prize is given to those who are considered an inspiration to the future generation of Jews through their commitment to Jewish values, social justice, tolerance and charity, according to the Foundation's website.
