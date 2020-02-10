Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Natalie Portman Puts Names of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors on Her Dior Cape at Red Carpet

Calling out the Academy for not recognising female directors' incredible work in the 92nd Oscars nominations, Natalie Portman wore a cape to the red carpet which had names of all the snubbed female directors embroidered on it.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 6:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Natalie Portman Puts Names of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors on Her Dior Cape at Red Carpet
Natalie Portman

Calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for snubbing women filmmakers from getting nominated in the Best Director category, Natalie Portman arrived at the Oscars 2020 red carpet wearing a cape over her dress that had names of all the female directors who were not nominated at the Oscars.

Names on Portman's cape included Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

Portman arrived at the Oscars red carpet dressed in a black gown with a Dior cape that had names of all Oscar-snubbed female directors embroidered on it.

On being asked how did she manage to do this with her dress, Portman told reporters on the red carpet, "I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year, in a subtle way."

The Academy has been facing criticism for overlooking people of colour and women filmmakers. Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biographical drama "Harriet", is the only woman of colour competing for the best actress Oscar trophy.

Both BAFTAs and the Academy have been heavily criticised for the lack of representation and diversity after the nominations were announced. The acting categories had shut out people of colour while no women filmmakers were recognised in the directing segment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram