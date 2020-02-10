Natalie Portman Puts Names of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors on Her Dior Cape at Red Carpet

Calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for snubbing women filmmakers from getting nominated in the Best Director category, Natalie Portman arrived at the Oscars 2020 red carpet wearing a cape over her dress that had names of all the female directors who were not nominated at the Oscars.

Names on Portman's cape included Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

Portman arrived at the Oscars red carpet dressed in a black gown with a Dior cape that had names of all Oscar-snubbed female directors embroidered on it.

On being asked how did she manage to do this with her dress, Portman told reporters on the red carpet, "I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year, in a subtle way."

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

The Academy has been facing criticism for overlooking people of colour and women filmmakers. Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biographical drama "Harriet", is the only woman of colour competing for the best actress Oscar trophy.

Both BAFTAs and the Academy have been heavily criticised for the lack of representation and diversity after the nominations were announced. The acting categories had shut out people of colour while no women filmmakers were recognised in the directing segment.

