Natalie Portman Reaches Sydney to Begin Filming Marvel Movie Thor - Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman was spotted arriving in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, reportedly to begin filming the next Marvel Studios movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress had revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con last year that she will return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In this movie, she will become The Mighty Thor, following a 2015 comic book arc where Foster wields the mystical hammer Mjolnir and becomes The Mighty Thor.

Arriving in Sydney, Portman was seen exiting a luxury private jet with her children, daughter Amalia, three, and son, Aleph, nine. The family were helped by staff at the airport, who wore face masks while assisting them, reported Daily Mail.

Portman made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2011's Thor as Jane Foster, a scientist who became Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) love interest. She returned in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, though she did not star in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder is intended to be the fifth installment in Phase Four, expected to arrive after Spider-Man 3. Fans are eager to see what Taika Waititi will bring to the MCU. And now that Portman and her family recently arrived in Sydney, fans are thinking that Love and Thunder might be starting production sooner than we'd thought.

The Black Swan star celebrated eight years of marriage with Benjamin Millepied last month. In an Instagram post shared to mark their eighth anniversary, she posted a fuzzy image from their nuptials, showing her smiling with her arms around the handsome Frenchman.

"Still my favorite dance partner. #8years," Portman captioned the throwback snap.

Benjamin and Natalie met on the set of Darren Aronofsky's searing psychological dance drama Black Swan in 2010.