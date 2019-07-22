Take the pledge to vote

Thor Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Thrilled to Play Female Thor

At the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel panel announced the fourth Thor movie titled Thor-Love and Thunder featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Thor Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Thrilled to Play Female Thor
Image courtesy: Twitter
Marvel fans were yet to get over the hangover of Infinity Saga, when the studio announced new projects of phase 4. At the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel bosses announced the fourth Thor movie titled Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

The news came as a surprise as fans were uncertain about the future of Hemsworth's Asgardian God of Thunder in Marvel Cinematic Universe post the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the final sequence of Endgame, we see Thor embarking on a new journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy to explore the Universe. He announced that Valkyrie will the new Queen of Asgard.

With new announcements, Marvel introduces Female Thor who will wield Thor's Mjolnir. The film will be directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waiti. According to cnet.com, Waititi also announced that Portman's Jane Foster will get to adopt a version of the Lady Thor arc that was recently seen in Marvel Comics.

"That story line is incredible is full emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor," he said.

Reacting to the announcements, Natalie Portman too took to Instagram to post the news. She wrote, "So thrilled to share the news with you today at #sdcc2019 that I’ll be returning to the @marvel #mcu as female Thor with legends @taikawaititi @tessamaethompson and @chrishemsworth. (Remember this as the before picture for when I get jacked)" (sic)

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

