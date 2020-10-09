Natalie Portman Shares This Detail About 'Thor Love and Thunder'

Actress Natalie Portman has revealed a secret about her upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress has been a part of two Thor films. She starred in the first and the second film of the series and now she is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with another movie.

Portman plays the role of Jane Foster, who is a scientist. She is also Thor’s love interest in the movies. Natalie stopped appearing in the Thor series as she was apparently quite unhappy with the roles she played in Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Now that she has been offered a more meaty role, she has said yes to it. She will be the leading lady in Thor: Love and Thunder. The role of male lead in the movie will be essayed by Chris Hemsworth.

In a recent interview with Fatherly, she shared some details about her upcoming movie and her role. Natalie mentioned, “It is based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. My character is going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

For those who may not be aware, Mighty Thor novels have been written by Jason Aaron. The books ran from 2015 to 2018. In the book, Jane is diagnosed with breast cancer. However, the catch is when she finds power to survive as she turns into second Thor.

The actress also stressed upon how it is extremely important for woman superheroes to exist, “I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is,” she added.

The actress also mentioned that she is extremely excited for her role. The movie, Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi. The director was also lauded for his work in Thor: Ragnarok, which hit the screens in 2017.