Natalie Portman to Gain Muscle for 'Mighty Thor' Role in Love and Thunder

Actress Natalie Portman is gearing up to play one of the most anticipated roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she returns to the superhero fold with Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi.

During an interaction with tennis legend Serena Williams, Natalie opened up on the upcoming movie and how she is preparing for her role in it. She also divulged details about how the team is planning to resume shooting in early 2021, following delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie shared, "She's actually The Mighty Thor." About how she is going about preparing for the role, Natalie said, "We haven't started," the actress said about filming. "More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part," she further said.

Natalie added that the shooting on the movie will begin in early 2021 in Australia. Talking about the same, she said, "Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what's happening. It will be exciting and I'm interested to see if I can gain muscle."

While not much has been revealed about Natalie's character in the upcoming Marvel movie, it will be interesting to see how the director will incarnate Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love And Thunder also stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.