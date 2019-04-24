Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Natalie Portman's Avengers Endgame Premiere Appearance Has Fans Guessing About Jane Foster's Return

Natalie Portman's surprise appearance at 'Avengers Endgame' Los Angeles premiere left many Marvel fans confused.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
Natalie Portman's Avengers Endgame Premiere Appearance Has Fans Guessing About Jane Foster's Return
Image courtesy: Reuters
Is Dr. Jane Foster back?

Natalie Portman's surprise appearance at Avengers Endgame Los Angeles premiere left many Marvel fans confused.

After appearing in the first two Thor movies, the Oscar-winning actress opted out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, citing she was "done" with the MCU.

Portman had been part of the MCU since the early days, first appearing in the 2011 Thor as astrophysicist Jane Foster and returning for the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. But she bowed out of Thor: Ragnarok, with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie stepping up as the new female lead.

At the time, Portman had said, "As far as I know, I’m done. I mean, I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done. It was a great thing to be a part of."

But the actress sent Marvel fans into a tizzy on Monday when she mysteriously showed up on the purple carpet at the premiere.

“Natalie Portman is at the #AvengersEndgame premiere!? Please tell me they bring Dr. Jane Foster back,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, "Natalie Portman being acknowledged by Marvel Studios for the first time since Thor: the Dark World is giving me life. If it turns out she’s in Endgame, I will have a standup dance party during the movie."

Check out the best reactions to Portman attending the Avengers Endgame premiere:





















