Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Reminisce Happy Memories as Their Son Turns One

Model Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated their son, Agastya’s birthday on July 30. The couple relived special moments with their first born on social media, starting from Natasa’s pregnancy days. Natasa shared some really adorable photographs featuring herself with Agastya, and Hardik. She reminisced about happy days as she shared snippets from her pregnancy diaries. The actress posted a series of priceless gems from their family album and tagged Hardik in the caption. She wrote, “Our boy" followed by a few heart emojis.

Calling Agastya the ‘apple’ of her eyes, she shared an Instagram Reel. She is seen spending time with her munchkin and his father. The family time compilation has Betty Who’s I Love You Always Forever playing in the backdrop. “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born. Happy b’day to our blessing, happiness, our joy. You are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy. Love you my son , love you so so much.”

On the occasion, Hardik wished his son on Instagram. Calling the little one the ‘best thing that has happened to them’, the cricketer shared a heartwarming clip. He captioned it, “I cannot believe you are one year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart."

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. Last year, on July 30, the couple welcomed their first child and named him Agastya. Natasa has featured in dance numbers in a few Bollywood films namely Satyagraha, Daddy and Fukrey Returns. She has also been a contestant on the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Natasa appeared in Swara Bhasker led web show Flesh.

