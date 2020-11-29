Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's Baby Boy Agastya a Dancer in the Making? Watch Viral Video

Natasa Stankovic has shared an adorable video with her four-months-old son Agastya that has invited a lot of loving comments from fans on social media. In the short clip, Natasa is seen holding her baby boy in the arms as she grooves to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song from War (2019), which originally features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

In the video, Natasha can be seen tapping her foot with baby Agastya in her arms while the song plays on a screen behind her. The lovely mother-son moment is going viral as Hrithik and Tiger are yet to react to it.

Recently, Natasa, who tied the knot and got pregnant during the lockdown with Hardik, had shared how she lost weight post her pregnancy. She posted a boomerang video on Instagram flaunting her toned body dressed in a black lycra pants and sports bra.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy. As I'm not someone who does gym or any heavy training I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food."

The couple welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Pandya had announced the news on Twitter with this post: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara."