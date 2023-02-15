Hardik Pandya got married to his wife Natasa Stankovic for the second time. The couple renewed their vows at a white wedding in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day. A video of the bride walking down the aisle has gone viral and it’s all things dreamy and magical. The wedding was an intimate and lavish affair with their close friends and family in attendance.

Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures from the wedding, Hardik wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” While Hardik looked elegant in a black tuxedo, Natasa looked the prettiest in a free flowing white gown.

Fans, well wishers and the cricket and film fraternity dropped heartfelt comments and congratulated them on their big day.

Newly married couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty attended their wedding. Reportedly, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also present for their special day. The paparazzi had captured them yesterday leaving from the Mumbai airport.

For the unversed, Hardik and Natasa got hitched amid the pandemic in 2020. They had a court marriage and soon welcomed a baby boy, Agastya. The couple have been going strong since three years. Time and again, the duo often share fun moments and snippets from their daily life giving out major couple goals. They are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples.

They had met each other at a nightclub and had fallen in love with each other instantly. Hardik had earlier shared with a news portal, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya.”

Speaking of Natasa, she had taken part in Bigg Boss Season 8 and was also part of a few Bollywood movies like Satyagraha, Daddy and Fukrey Returns.

