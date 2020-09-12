Natasa Stankovic is Missing Hardik Pandya, Shares a Throwback Vacation Pic

Actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic is missing her cricketer husband, Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Showering him with some love, Natasa shares a throwback selfie with him from their earlier vacations.

In the photo, the couple can be seen soaking up some heat as they take a dip in the pool. “Love you @hardikpandya93 #us #tb #missinghim,” Natasa captioned the post. In response to the post, Harik dropped a number of heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look at the endearing pic:

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Pandya had announced the news on Twitter with this post: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara."

Sometime later, Natasa has posted an Instagram picture where she is seen along with her fiancé, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. While Hardik cradles their newborn son, Natasha sits in the foreground of the frame holding a bouquet of red roses.

"My family (heart emoji) my (world emoji) @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys," she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Subsequently, the duo had announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family.