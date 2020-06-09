Natasa Stankovic Is Prettiest Mommy-to-be In This Pic With Hardik Pandya From Her Baby Shower

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a picture from her baby shower. The couple got engaged on December 31, 2019 and announced their marriage and pregnancy in the beginning of June.

In the picture, Natasa and Hardik can be seen beaming with happiness, wearing matching dark-coloured clothes. The couple's three dogs also made an appearance in the picture. The decoration of the baby shower was completed with golden balloons and a "Mom to be banner." She captioned the pic with earth and heart emojis.

Check out the pictures below:

Hardik had taken to Instagram in early June that the couple was expecting their first child. He wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better.Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."







Check it out below:

The cricketer had also addressed his surprise engagement in a Youtube Live with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal (brother). I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’,” he said.





