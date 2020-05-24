Natasa Stankovic Plants a Kiss on Hardik Pandya's Cheek, See Adorable Pic

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is engaged to get married to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The duo's romantic moments on social media keep grabbing fans' attention and now their latest selfie is melting netizens' hearts once more.

Natasa shared a picture on social media in which she is kissing Hardik's cheek. The latter flashes his infectious smile and captures the perfect moment for the camera.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year's Day in January. Hardik's father HImanshu had welcomed her into the family with open arms saying, ""Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions."

About the surprise engagement of the couple, Himanshu had said earlier, "We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged."

