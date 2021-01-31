Natasa Stankovic Puts up a Throwback Pic of Late Father-in-law Himanshu Pandya Remembering Him

Natasa Stankovic has shared a throwback picture of his father-in-law Himanshu Pandya on social media remembering him. The father of cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Himanshu passed away on January 16 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 71.

In the picture shared by Natasa, Himanshu is seen posing all smiles as he holds Agastya is his arms. The adorable moment between the grandfather and the little one is worth a million bucks. Natasa also posted some emojis with the picture.



Himanshu Pandya with Agastya

Earlier too Natasa took to social media to mourn her father-in-law's passing. She shared several intimate family moments that show Himanshu with her and Hardik's son Agastya.

She wrote alongside the pictures, "Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too. Already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar. I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything. Love you papa (sic)."

After Hardik and Krunal's father passed away, the cricket fraternity, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra, had taken to Twitter to offer their condolences.