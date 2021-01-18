Natasa Stankovic Remembers Late Father-in-law Himanshu Pandya with Intimate Family Moments

Himanshu Pandya, father of Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal, died last Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 71.

Actress Natasa Stankovic, who is married to Hardik and is the mother of their five-months-old child, took to social media to mourn her father-in-law's passing. She shared several intimate family moments that show Himanshu with the couple's son Agastya.

She wrote alongside the pictures, "Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too. Already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar. I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything. Love you papa (sic)."

After Hardik and Krunal's father passed away, the cricket fraternity, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra, had taken to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Krunal, who is leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, had to leave the bio-bubble in Vadodara created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be with the family and perform the last rites, an official in the Baroda Cricket Association had confirmed to IANS on Saturday.