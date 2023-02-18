Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, who tied the knot in an intimate court marriage in 2020, renewed their vows once again on Valentine’s Day this year, that is on 14th February, 2023. The couple had a beautiful white ceremony in Udaipur, for which Natasa opted for a stunning white gown with a long, dramatic veil. Pictures from their white wedding went absolutely viral on Instagram! The white wedding was followed by a traditional ceremony according to Hindu customs, and the couple also shared pictures from the same. Now, Natasa has shared a few more unseen pics from the wedding, along with these, she summarised, in the post - how she felt about renewing her vows with her hubby all over again.

In the pictures shared by Natasa from her Hindu wedding, the dancing diva is seen dressed in white embroidered lehenga along with her husband who donned a matching shervani. In the pic that followed, we see their little one - Agastya Pandya posing with his mom as he held his mom’s hand. They looked super cute in the pic, in which Agastya donned a white shervani too. Next, we see shots of Natasa posing as the bride in the white lehenga, and a red saree.

Along with the pics, she noted, “Living My Dream! ❤️Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends.Thank you Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for making us feel like a Fairytale bride and groom. @abujanisandeepkhosla @abujani1 @sandeepkhosla."

Take a look at the pics here:

Scores of celebs took to the comments section to shower love on Natasa and her hubby and kid. Anushka Sharma commented, “Stunning!" Krunal Pandya commented, “Wow❤️." One of the fans commented," Divine!!!!."

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared details of Hardik and Natasa’s wedding ensembles. “Hardik is an absolutely majestic groom in this regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. Red and green bead highlights add jewelled glam to his look,” wrote the designer duo.

While sharing details of Natasa’s red saree, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, “Natasa is a vision in a red chamois satin sari embroidered with gold, pearl, red and green beads and edged with an intricate beaded border. Paired with a spectacular jadau blouse and organza dupatta with double sided gold sequins on the base and gold Kuran lace she exudes romance at its most passionate.”

