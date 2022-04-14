Natasa Stankovic Sets The Temperature Soaring in Stunning White Bikini; Aastha Gill Says 'Wow Girl'

While Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya is fighting fire with fire on the cricket field, his wife and Serbian dancer Natasa Stankovic have set the internet ablaze as she flaunted her perfectly toned figure in an alluring white bikini. Taking to her Instagram account, Natasa dropped a series of pictures of herself wherein she exhibited her love for bikinis, yet again.

While beautifully carrying out the chic swimwear, the glamorous diva appeared to be beating the heat in style. The pictures were taken at the poolside where she can be seen having the time of her life. And as she had fun being in the water during this scorching heat.

Natasa completed her look by styling her tresses in beachy waves, and she amped up her look to a whole new level by choosing attractive accessories. She looked very stylish, as she opted for big sunglasses and a cross-neckpiece. She paired her look with a few silver and gold bracelets and a silver watch. Honestly, the internet sensation made us all envy her perfect figure. While sharing the pictures, she rightly wrote in the caption, “Haye garmi," and ended it with a fire emoticon.

Needless to say, the stunning pictures grabbed the eyeballs of not just the netizens, but several celebrities. Versatile singer Aastha Gill was quick to spot the pictures, as she commented, “Wow girllll," and ended it with a heart-eye emoticon. Natasa’s sister-in-law and cricketer Krunal Pandya’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma dropped a fire emoticon in the comments section. Indian basketball player and cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh wrote, “Hottie," and ended it with a fire emoticon.

On the work front, Natasa made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha, wherein she made a special appearance in the song Aiyo Ji and won millions of hearts with her performance. Later, her fans witnessed her prowess in movies like 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

