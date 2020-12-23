Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pic with Son Agastya, Hardik Pandya is All Hearts

Natasha Stankovic, who is quite active on social media, has shared an adorable picture of her son Agastya. Natasha took to Instagram to post the cutest picture of herself with her little bundle of joy and her three dogs. She simply captioned the photo with a purple heart emoji. Natasha's partner Hardik Pandya reacted to the picture by dropping a series of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya recently reunited with his son Agastya after four months and Natasa shared a boomerang video of the all-rounder holding his baby on his lap and playing with him.

Hardik also shared the same video on his Instagram story. Hardik became a father on July 30 this year and within less than a month had to fly to Dubai for the 13the edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After spending over two months in the bio-bubble with his IPL team Mumbai Indians. Hardik travelled to Australia where he played in the limited-overs series, comprising 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, against Australia.

Hardik had announced the news of Natasha’s pregnancy in May. He wrote on Instagram, “Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”