Natasa Stankovic Shares Agastya's Adorable Pic from His Cradle

Natasa Stankovic has shared a picture of her six-months-old son Agastya on social media which is too cute for words. In the snap, the little one is seen posing inside his cradle as he looks up all smiles at his mother. He wears a grey sweat shirt with his hoodie on and smiles bright. Natasa also posted a heart shaped emoji with the picture.

Natasa and Hardik welcomed their baby boy on July 2020. They keep sharing his adorable pictures on social media from time to time. Meanwhile, Hardik also lost his father Himanshu Pandya recently. He died aged 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hardik had mourned his loss. "To my daddy and my hero, to lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling," he wrote on social media.

Upon her father-in-law's demise, Natasa too had shared intimate family moments with him.

"Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too 😭 already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar ❤️I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything ❤️ love you papa (sic)," she wrote alongside pictures of Himanshu and Agastya.

Hardik's brother Krunal, who is leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, had to leave the bio-bubble in Vadodara created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be with the family and perform the last rites of his father.

(With IANS inputs)