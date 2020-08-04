Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie, Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence In Sushant Death Case

Actress-model Natasa Stankovic delivered her baby boy on July 30. Hubby Hardik Pandya shared first glimpses of the little one on social media and on Monday, the couple was back at home with their newborn. In fact, Hardik had made the discharge moment for Natasa special by giving her red roses and dedicating a loving post to her.

Now, back home, Natasa flaunted her post-delivery body in a mirrorfie she clicked on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a black ganji and comfy grey pyjamas as she clicked a picture and shared it with fans on social media with a good morning note.

Read: Natasa Stankovic Shows off Post-delivery Figure in Mirrorfie, See Pic

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray Tuesday broke his silence over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray labelled the allegations against him as 'dirty politics' and said that he has been exercising 'restraint'.

Thackeray tweeted his statement in Marathi saying he has no involvement in this case. Calling the allegations levelled at him and his family ‘baseless’, he said it is an attempt to malign the image of the Thackeray family.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: This is Dirty Politics

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 1. Several fans and co-stars from the industry flooded social media with best wishes and loving messages for the actress.

However, it was a pleasant surprise for Taappsee when an unexpected birthday wish came from Hrithik Roshan on Twitter. He had called himself a 'fan' of the actress.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Message to Taapsee Pannu Leaves Her 'Dumbfounded'

In a sensational statement made on Tuesday, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member, alleged that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were 'murdered'. Rane also said police should find out who all attended the parties held on the evening of each death.

"Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13, the police must find out," Rane demanded.

Read: Maharashtra ex-CM Narayan Rane Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian Were Murdered

Sidharth Shukla's witty after-rakhi post is something most of the brothers will relate to. On Monday, the actor shared a humorous post on the after-effects of the festival and it will leave you in splits.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared two pictures of himself. With a hilarious expression in the photos, Sidharth is seen flaunting his rakhis and empty pockets. In the first one, he writes, "Look what Rakhi has done to me," whereas, in the second one he wrote, "Pockets empty, thank god it comes once a year."

Read: Look What Rakhi has Done to Siddharth Shukla: 'Thank God it Comes Once a Year'