Natasa Stankovic Shows off Post-delivery Figure in Mirrorfie, See Pic

Actress-model Natasa Stankovic delivered her baby boy on July 30. Hubby Hardik Pandya shared first glimpses of the little one on social media and on Monday, the couple was back at home with their newborn. In fact, Hardik had made the discharge moment for Natasa special by giving her red roses and dedicating a loving post to her.

Now, back home, Natasa flaunted her post-delivery body in a mirrorfie she clicked on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a black ganji and comfy grey pyjamas as she clicked a picture and shared it with fans on social media with a good morning note.

Take a look at Natasa's glowing face after she delivered her baby boy recently.

Natasa had been sharing pictures throughout her pregnancy cycle after she announced in May that Hardik and her were expecting a baby. In fact, the duo also tied the knot in an intimate lockdown wedding.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai and announced the news on social media on January 1, earlier this year. The couple has not revealed the name of their newborn yet.