News18 » Movies
1-min read

Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts to Her Engagement with Hardik Pandya

Aly and Natasa recently participated in 'Nach Baliye 9' as ex-couples, giving rise to speculations of a possible reconciliation. However, they have parted ways on a good note and Aly is happy to hear about Natasa's engagement to Hardik Pandya.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts to Her Engagement with Hardik Pandya
Aly and Natasa recently participated in 'Nach Baliye 9' as ex-couples, giving rise to speculations of a possible reconciliation. However, they have parted ways on a good note and Aly is happy to hear about Natasa's engagement to Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend and Nach Baliye 9 partner Aly Goni recently reacted to her engagement news to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Earlier, Hardik’s dad Himanshu Pandya said that the family had no clue the couple was going to get engaged on their vacation.

Read: 'This Took Us by Surprise': Dad on Hardik Pandya's Engagement to Natasa Stankovic

In an interview, Aly said he was aware about Natasa and Hardik's relationship but not about the engagement. 

“Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during Nach Baliye, he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring,” he said.

Aly says he sent a congratulatory message to Natasa on the good news. "Even Natasa was taken by surprise; or else, she would have told me because we are close. I messaged her and she said that the feeling is still sinking in,” he added.

Aly and Natasa were a couple back in 2014. The duo broke up and were then invited to participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Going by their camaraderie on and off the sets, many had anticipated the two might get back together. On this, Aly said, "Natasa and I were sure that we won’t get back into a relationship with each other again. We parted on a good note and continue to be great friends. That’s also a reason why I could participate with her on Nach Baliye. I don’t think I would have been able to do that with anyone else.”

