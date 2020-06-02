Natasa Stankovic’s Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Sends Wishes on Her Pregnancy, Wedding with Hardik Pandya

India cricketer Hardik Pandya last week announced that he and Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child. He also announced a lockdown wedding on Instagram, along with their adorable pictures.

A number of fans and friends from the industry congratulated the couple and wished them a healthy and happy life ahead. Natasa's ex-boyfriend and Nach Baliye 9 partner Aly Goni too wished her. “God blesssss u guys,” he wrote and added a few heart emojis in the comment box.

Aly and Natasa were a couple back in 2014. The duo broke up and was then invited to participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Going by their camaraderie on and off the sets, many had anticipated the two might get back together.

Earlier, Hardik and Natasa had pleasantly surprised their fans when they announced their engagement on social media while holidaying in Dubai. The duo got engaged on New Year's day earlier this year.

Earlier, when Aly was asked about Hardik and Natasa, Aly had said he was aware about their relationship but not about the engagement.

“Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during Nach Baliye, he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring,” he had said.

