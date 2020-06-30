Natasha Dalal Spends Quality Time with Varun Dhawan's Mother Laali and Sister-in-law Jaanvi

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal is spending lockdown time bonding with his family. Even though the two have been together for many years and are set to tie the knot soon, lockdown period has been a blessing in disguise for the lovebirds as they get to be with family together which is otherwise impossible due to work commitments.

Natasha was seen enjoying fun, family time with Varun's mother Laali and his sister-in-law Jaanvi. The happy pictures of the trio has us convinced that they are thick as thieves and nothing beats women bonding with each other.

In the candid images of Natasha, Laali and Jaanvi that have been shared on social media, they can be seen posing all smiles for the camera. Natasha is seen wearing a casual, printed T-shirt and Jaanvi dons a black tee. Laali is seen in a blue-coloured salwar kameez.

Take a look at pictures of Varun's family with his girlfriend Natasha.

Meanwhile, Varun was seen hosting a virtual press con with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt etc on Monday as they announced that as many as seven films will premiere on OTT between July and October.

Varun's Coolie No 1 is awaiting release. He will also be seen in Mr Lele and Arun Khetarpal biopic.

