Natasha Dalal Trolled for Repeating Bridal Jewellery

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been hitting the headlines for their extravaganza wedding celebrations. The couple tied the knot on January 24, and the pictures from their dreamy wedding are doing rounds on the internet as viewers can’t stop gushing about the newlywed couple.

While Varun and Natasha look stunning in their wedding attire, her diamond neckpiece that she wore with her lehenga has raised the brows. Some of the netizens observed that the jewellery that she opted for her wedding was earlier worn by her during another high profile wedding. This has led to the new bride being trolled by netizens for repeating the jewellery on her wedding.

However, this shows that the newlywed bride is different from others as she kept her look simple and elegant. She looks mesmerizing in the white shimmering lehenga that she herself designed for her D-day, while Varun opted for white sherwani designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Natasha keeps her profile low-key and stays away from the limelight. She even kept her social media profile private.

Varun and Natasha took the wedding vows in a closed knit ceremony with just 50 guests around. The actor has recently shared the glimpses from their wedding on his Instagram where he and Natasha can be seen performing the rituals. They looked like a match made in heaven as they tied the knot around the holy fire. Sharing the picture, he also put a loving caption as he called Natasha his ‘Life long love’.

As soon as he dropped the picture, Bollywood celebs and their fans have showered them with love. Actress Katrina Kaif and singer Arman Malik congratulated the newlywed couple. Many other celebs including Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone have given their best wishes to them.