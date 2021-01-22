Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhwan Head to Alibaug with Families for Their Wedding: Reports

Wedding festivities will soon begin for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal who are reportedly going to tie the knot on January 24, 2021. As per multiple news reports, the couple has left for Alibaug on Friday along with their families and close friends.

Social media pictures and videos that surfaced on Friday show Varun's parents David and Karuna Dhawan leaving in one car while his brother Rohit Dhawan along with wife Janvi Dhawan and their daughter leaves in another. Natasha Dalal was also spotted leaving her residence along with her parents.

Also, a photograph shared by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah revealed a royal wedding outfit being taken from Natasha’s house. The fashion designer was also clicked by the paparazzi as she left for Alibaug along with her parents. Natasha was seen wearing a white face mask and a jumpsuit as she left for her rumoured wedding.

Meanwhile, renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted visiting Varun’s house on Thursday. It is speculated that the 33-year-old actor’s wedding outfit is designed by Malhotra.

Varun has always been very private when it comes to his relationship with his childhood friend, Natasha. However, in recent years, he did mention that there is someone in his life with whom he would be tying the knot soon. It was in 2018 when Varun first talked about his relationship with Natasha on a public platform at Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. He told the director-producer that he is dating her and that they are a couple. He had also mentioned back then that he plans to marry her.

Another video clip shared by paparazzi shows Varun’s elder brother Rohit Dhawan leaving a venue with his family. The star-studded wedding will reportedly take place in Alibaug’s luxury resorts, The Mansion. The wedding rituals like mehendi and sangeet ceremony are also said to be taking place at the island next to Mumbai. Three villas have been booked for the wedding guests at Alibaug: The Palm Court, The Cove Room and The Sky Deck Room. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan among others are expected to attend Varun’s wedding.