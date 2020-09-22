MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Natasha Lyonne, Alia Shawkat To Develop Amazon Series On Iraqi Immigrants

Actors Alia Shawkat and Natasha Lyonne are developing a series titled The Desert People for Amazon. The series will follow an Iraqi immigrant family running a gentleman's club in Palm Springs, California. Shawkat will star in, write and executive produce the series along with Lyonne, reported Variety. The 31-year-old actor will play the family's elder daughter who is trying to come to terms with her sexuality and identity as a first generation American.

Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Dianne McGunigle are also serving as executive producers on the half-hour series. Lyonne’s Animal Pictures is currently under a first-look deal at Amazon. The banner is also developing the animated comedy The Hospital for the studio. PTI SHD SHD 09221203 NNNN.

  First Published: September 22, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
