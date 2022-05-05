Natasha Poonawalla Remembers 'Memorable Night' After Met Gala 2022, Sussanne Khan All Praises for 'Natsy Doll'

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla made a dazzling entry in this year’s Met Gala, making her the only Indian to appear in the event. The theme of the year was In America: An Anthology of Fashion and Poonawalla made headlines with the outfit she choose. She was seen wearing a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.

She recently took to her official social media handle to share before and after pictures from Met Gala. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a shimmery outfit which she paired with a prominent belt. She was also seen donning an overcoat. She wrote, “Before, after and some precious moments in-between! All the makings of a memorable night, thank you @riccardotisci17 @katemossagency @naomi @richieakiva @casaciprianinyc #MetGala2022."

Take a look at the post:

Several netizens commented on her post praising her. Sussanne Khan, too, took to the comment section to hype her up and write, “Shine baby shine on!!! Limitless Natsy doll 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

Draped by celebrity drape artist Dolly Jain and styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the overall look featured custom jewellery by Sabyasachi and Bhavya Ramesh, shoes by Christian Louboutin and glasses by Anna Karin Karlsson. Natasha’s hair, nails and makeup were done by Angelo Seminara, Sylvie Macmillan and Kabuki respectively.

The sari, which was Natasha’s vision from day one, was infused with Sabyasachi’s love for textile and traditions with a hint of something new.

Check it out here:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute fundraiser was held on May 2 in New York. The gala was attended by personalities from the entertainment, art and fashion industry including Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Pete Davidson, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Emma Stone, and Billie Eilish to name a few.

