Natasha Poonawalla Warns Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of 'Sleepless Parenting Nights' as She Congratulates Them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took everyone by surprise when the couple announced on Friday night that they have welcomed a child through surrogacy. Ever since congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the celebrity couple. Priyanka’s friend Natasha Poonawalla recently congratulated the couple by sharing an unseen throwback picture. The photo seems to be from the couple’s New Year party.

She wrote, “Congratulations PC and Nick!! ❤️ Thrilled for you guys… brace yourself for life’s greatest joyride! Wish you all the love and strength for this new chapter. From sleepless party nights to sleepless parenting nights! — with you all the way! ❤️"

On January 21, Priyanka and Nick shared a joint statement on Instagram informing their fans about the latest development in their personal life. They asked for privacy during this special time as they focus on their family. The statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Even though Priyanka and Nick have refrained from revealing the sex of their baby, multiple reports in international entertainment websites suggest that the duo has welcomed a baby girl.

Their daughter was reportedly born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home to Nick-Priyanka, a source informed DailyMail.com. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour their families’ traditions.

