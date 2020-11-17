Natasha Stankovic is All Love for Hardik Pandya's Uber-cool Look, See Pic

Hardik Pandya, who is currently in Australia for a 69-day all-format cricket tournament, on Monday took to Instagram to share a stylish picture of him wearing tinted glasses. The cricket star, known for his quirky and uber-cool looks, slayed it in a stylish printed shirt. The picture has garnered more than 15 lakh likes in less than 24 hours. Hardik's ladylove Natasha Stankovic also dropped a series of heart emojis on the picture.

Meanwhile, Natasha also shared a boomerang of her flaunting a traditional outfit. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a grey printed kurta and palazzo, which she teamed with a small bindi and a pair of earrings.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder had said that leaving Natasha and their newborn son Agastya to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the toughest decision of his life.

"It is been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days before I left for UAE with my child and Natasha. It is one of the toughest things that is why I told Natasha as well that if it is going to pain this much I will make it worth it," Pandya had said in a video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

Hardik's team Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals in 2020 final. He is currently with the Indian cricket squad that will play an ODI against team Australia in Sydney on November 27.