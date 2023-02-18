Tamil actress Dushara Vijayan, who made her debut in the film industry with director Chandru KR’s Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, seems to be slowly climbing the ladder of success. The 25-year-old was widely appreciated by the masses for delivering a powerful performance in her latest cinematic venture Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. The Tamil-language romantic musical drama also starred Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sherin Celin Mathew and Shabeer Kallarakkal in important roles.

On the occasion of Hari Krishnan’s birthday on February 18, Dushara posted a birthday wish for her Natchathiram Nagargiradhu co-star. The birthday post soon became the fodder of gossip mills, as social media users started speculating that Dushara and Hari Krishnan might be in a hush-hush relationship.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Dushara dropped a picture with Hari where the duo can be seen looking at each other. The Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars dished out major hippie vibes. The Anbulla Ghilli actress donned a sleeveless pink, sweetheart-neck top, teamed up with colourful-striped pyjamas. She complimented her boho outfit with a floral-patterned bandana, a prayer bead and a septum nose piercing. The dark, kohl-rimmed eyes added the perfect drama to Dushara’s look.

Meanwhile, Hari Krishnan was dressed in a quirky jacket, having distinct shapes and patterns. Complementing Dushara’s vibe, the Tamil actor sported a unique hairdo, leaving a strand of braided hair open. He rounded off his unconventional avatar with just a silver chain around his neck.

“Happiesy birthday Hari” wrote Dushara on the story, adding a red heart emoji. The picture was later re-shared by Hari Krishnan on his Instagram stories.

Speaking about Dushara Vijayan, after tasting the success of Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the Tamil beauty has resumed her work for next project. Her next film outing will be director Vasanthabalan’s upcoming thriller drama Aneethi. Apart from Dushara, the film also boasts a cast ensemble of Arjun Das, Sara Arjun, Arjun Chidambaram, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kaali Venkat. Further details of Aneethi have been kept under wraps.

