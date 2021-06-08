Nathalie Emmanuel Says 'Game of Thrones' Nude Scenes Affected Her Career

British actress Nathalie Emmanuel did a terrific job in HBO’s blockbuster series Game of Thrones. However, her experience was not completely pleasant on the show. Emmanuel, who played Missandei for seven seasons on Game of Thrones, said that while she agreed to “certain nude scenes or nudity" for the show, there was a false assumption that she was comfortable doing nude scenes for future projects.

In a recent interview with Make It Reign with Josh Smith, Nathalie opened up about how her role in the show affected her career. Speaking to Josh, Nathalie said that her decision to go nude for a scene in Game of Thrones led other people to assume that she was open to all kinds of intimate scenes.

“And the perception of that from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to doing anything because I did it on that one show," Emmanuel said during a May 25 episode of the “Make It Reign with Josh Smith" podcast. “But what people didn’t realise was I agreed to certain terms and specific things for that one particular project."

“I’ve definitely had people challenge me and be like, ‘But this part requires that,’ and I said, ‘Well, that’s fine if you require that in the part. I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, what I think is necessary for the part,'" Emmanuel explained.

Though “nine times out of 10" people were willing to compromise, Emmanuel said she declines a role when it requires full nudity.

