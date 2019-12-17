Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Condemn Police Action Against Jamia Students During Anti-Citizenship Act Protests

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, that began in Assam and Bengal last week spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi had a chaotic night on Sunday as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent.

Jamia campus had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus and used force, following a violent protest against the law. As many as 50 detained students of Jamia were released on Monday even as the situation in the campus remained tense with scores of hostel students leaving for home.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police claimed they showed ‘maximum restraint despite provocations’ during Sunday’s protest, even as the Opposition demanded a judicial inquiry into the police action at Jamia Millia.

Several Bollywood celebrities posted opinions all through Monday on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed. National Award winning actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal too voiced their opinions about the same.

Taking to Twitter Ayushmann wrote, "Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy."

Vicky Kaushal too supported the students and condemned the violence. "What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken," Vicky posted.

For the unversed, CAA passed in the winter session of Parliament seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

