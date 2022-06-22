National Award-Winning Actress Archana Talks About Her Comeback Film Chor Bazaar

Jeevan Reddy’s Chor Bazaar-starring Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy will release on June 24. The film will also star veteran actress Archana, who is making her comeback in the films. She was last seen in a Telugu film 25 years ago.

Recently, in an interview, Archana talked about her comeback, her unconventional character and much more. Talking about her character in Chor Bazaar, Archana said, “Even if my role is limited to just one or two scenes in a movie, it has to be impactful. In ‘Chor Bazaar’, there is an element of suspense around my character. I will be seen as a complete youngster for a couple of minutes in the movie! I was reluctant to do the part but I did it for the director’s sake.”

Archana also talked about Marathi cinema and said that actresses of her age are doing love stories. “They are even doing bold scenes in Marathi movies despite being above the age of 40 or 50,” added Archana.

Archana, who is making her comeback, talked about the time when she was not doing films. She revealed that she was in Chennai after she stopped doing movies. Archana stated that she is a content person who always stays positive and satisfied.

“I don’t even remember some of the movies that I did in some phase. My directors and gurus took me to new heights. I was part of the parallel cinema movement and not just commercial cinema. Indian cinema embraced me throughout my career. I didn’t want to spoil my filmographic track record by doing any and every role. So, I took a break. Even so, I did continue to do occasional art films occasionally in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. I was away from Telugu completely,” she was quoted as saying.

Chor Bazaar has been directed by Jeevan Reddy and produced by VS Raju under the banner of IV Creations and presented by UV Creations.

