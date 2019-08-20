National Award Winning Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away Aged 92

National award winning Bollywood music composer Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, who was known only as Khayyam in his musical journey, passed away late on Monday night in a private hospital here following a brief illness, an aide said. He was 92.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend said.

Khayyam was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

He is survived by his singer wife Jagjit Kaur.

Khayyam was known for his music in Bollywood classics like "Kabhie Kabhie", "Trishul", "Razia Sultan", "Noorie" and "Umrao Jaan". He also composed music for Meena Kumari's album, "I Write, I Recite" featuring her singing her own poetic compositions.

Adorned with the National Award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and a Padma Bhushan, Khayyam was admitted to the Sujoy Hospital in Juhu last week for a lung infection, said his spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

Having a keen ear for music, he started his musical career from Ludhiana at the age of 17.

He was honoured with the National Award, and a Filmfare Award, besides several other honours for his melodious music in "Umrao Jaan", starring Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Farooque Sheikh.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially "Paaon padun tore shyam", "Brij mein laut chalo" and "Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya".

(With inputs from PTI)

