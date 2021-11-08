National Cancer Awareness Day: Manisha Koirala Shares Hopeful Message for Fighters, Survivors

On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, actress Manisha Koirala opened up on her journey of battling cancer. She shared some pictures from the time she was treated with the disease and some images post her revovery.

In the cation, Manish wrote, “I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that. I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it. We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I’d pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you (sic)."

The post has gone viral on social media, with many hailing Manisha’s arduous cancer battle.

In November 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In 2015, she was declared cancer-free after a long fight. She had also undergone treatment in the US. Her story has been an inspiring one that helps cancer patients gain strength for their battle. After she was declared cancer free, she released her memoir named Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, which revealed her treatment in the US and the care she received by the oncologists which helped her to rebuild her life.

On the professional front, Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s film Prassthanam and has also worked in his biopic Sanju and Karan Johar’s digital series Lust Stories after regaining her health.

Manisha is part of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, which has gone on the floors recently.

