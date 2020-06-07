National Cancer Survivors Day: Tahira Kashyap Pens Emotional Poem

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who survived breast cancer two years ago, has written an endearing poem on National Cancer Survivors Day. In the video, shared by the Pinni filmmaker, she can be seen proudly flaunting her scars that she received due to her masectomy procedure.

Tahira wrote the poem on her Instagram caption. It read, "A small something I have written. #nationalcancersurvivorsday (sic)."

Some scars are deep, some within,



Some are seen while some are hidden.



The thing about scars is , it reminds you of the past,



The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last.



But there’s more to these Goddamn scars,



They are Secrets hidden far away, just like the stars.



It’s the Truth which you don’t see with the naked eye,



Oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie.



But hear me, there’s more to this scar,



It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power.



My love and respect to those who fought,



The treacherous battlefield that Few crossed while some got lost.



But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner,



For it’s the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner.



The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental,



Some battles are more tough to conquer especially if they are internal.



But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe’s might,



The indomitable spirit that can’t be crushed by any fright.



Hide not your scars my love,



Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes,



And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize.



So hear me one last time,



Fall in love with your self,



All with dust, scar and grime.



For that’s what make you, YOU



Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true!"

Watch the video of her poem below:

Recently in an interview with PTI, Tahira opened up about her life after cancer. "I was clear that there were two things I wanted to do- spread early breast cancer detection awareness and spare no medium to take this forward. Because had this conversation happened before and was on everybody's minds, I wouldn't have been sitting on my symptoms for two months," she said.

