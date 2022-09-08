National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Looks Gorgeous In Colourful Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema these days. But now the diva is officially making her Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye, and the trailer of the film was launched on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the actress went to the trailer launch event and shared some beautiful photos of herself in a stunning outfit. Rashmika is seen in a gorgeous colourful lehenga. In the snaps, she is seen flaunting her toned abs in a plunging V-neck blouse. The actress also opted for a matching crop jacket to complete her look.

Top showsha video

Rashmika is seen flashing her contagious smile as she poses for the camera. The actress opted for minimalist makeup, which added extra glam to her look. Sharing the photos on Instagram the actress wrote, “ All about yesterday. Kaisa laga aapko trailer?”

Seeing the post, from fans to celebs, everyone commented. The first one to pen the comment was musician Anand Sharma. He wrote, “It’s amazing. All The best.” Actor Sunil Glover also wrote, “Bohot Accha laga! Meri toh Pandit se nazar nahi hat ti!” The fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



A few days ago, the actress shared a few snaps in a western outfit. In the snaps, she is seen in a white halter neck top, which she paired with a basic denim jacket. Sharing the pictures on her gram she wrote, “Whoever blinks first loses.”

Seeing the pictures, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Pretty Mandanna”. While another one wrote, “Miss Beauty”, many showered heart emojis for their favourite actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Mandana’s upcoming film Goodbye is a comedy-drama written and directed by Vikas Bahal. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and co-produced by Bahl and Viraj Savant, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in important roles.

According to the trailer, which was recently shared, the storyline revolves around the bond of a dysfunctional family after the passing of a family member. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here