Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Favourite Bigg Boss 16 Contestant

Much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss is back on TV and we are already figuring out who our best contestant is going to be. But this time, everything seems to have changed in Bigg Boss 16. The first Weekend Ka Vaar telecast of the season took place on Friday. Host Salman Khan started the episode by entering the Bigg Boss house. Everyone was surprised to see him inside the house.

Now the promo of the Saturday episode has come out, creating a buzz all over social media. In the clip, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Goodbye, will arrive in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan introduced Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta to contestants in the house. The bigger surprise was that Rashmika will be seen speaking her heart out about her favourite contestant in the show. It is none other than Abdu Rozik.

Rashmika said that Abdu Rozik was her favourite contestant, adding that she liked him.

Abdu Rozik, a 19-year-old influencer and singer from Tajikistan, has become popular these days.

