National Doctors’ Day 2022: Bollywood Celebs Who Aced the Role of Doctors

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY 2022: Being a doctor is one of the toughest jobs in the world. The life of a person depends on doctors in critical situations. While it is always great to meet these heroes in real life, sometimes, it feels good to watch out favourite actors portraying the roles of doctors onscreen. In many Bollywood films, a number of actors have done a great job of doing justice to the roles of doctors.

As we celebrate National Doctors’ Day, on July 01, let’s honour the healthcare professionals by remembering iconic reel life doctors.

Ayushmann Khuranna in Doctor G (2022)

Doctor G is an upcoming Hindi social comedy-drama film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures. This movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, alongside Shefali Shah. The three actors are playing the role of doctors in this film. Ayushmann Khuranna as Dr. Uday Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh as Dr. Fatima Duggal, and Shefali Shah as Dr. Nandini Bhatia. Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots (2009)

Kareena has played the role of a doctor in many films. She has played Dr. Priya in 3 Idiots, Dr. Tanvi in Kyon Ki and Dr. Preeti Sahni in Udta Punjab. However, her role in 3 Idiots is the audience’s favorite. The film that starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles showed a scene where Kareena assisted them online during the birth of her sister’s child. Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya? (2005)

Salman Khan’s role as Dr. Samir Malhotra is worth remembering. Khan was seen as a very successful doctor who takes good care of female patients. The comedy film was loved by the viewers. The David Dhawan film also starred Sushmita Sen and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019)

While Shahid Kapoor’s role was not loved by everyone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, he still did his best to bring the dark misogynist character onscreen. Sonali Bendre in Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

Sonali Bendre played the role of Dr Priya in the film Kal Ho Na Ho, helmed by Karan Johar. Her role was special as it helped Naina (Preity Zinta) accept the feelings she has for Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). The love story that took us on a roller coaster ride would have been incomplete without Dr Priya.

