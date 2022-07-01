National Doctors’ Day 2022: Movies on Doctor-Patient Relationship to Binge Watch Today

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY 2022: A doctor-patient relationship is based on trust and good communication. Every year, on July 1 we observe National Doctor’s Day in order to pay tribute to the contributions made by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy in the health domain. This day also reminds us about the contributions and sacrifices made by the healthcare staff around the world on a daily basis.

During the hard times, health professionals faced challenging circumstances and risked their lives to save others. COVID-19 pandemic is the recent biggest example. There are many Hindi movies that showcase the bond between a doctor and a patient.

On this National Doctor’s Day, sit back and watch these six movies:

Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946)

The film starring V. Shantaram is a beautiful synthesis of vocation and patriotism, who worked in China during the Japanese invasion and gave up his life treating his patients. Guzaarish (2010)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film starred Hrithik Roshan as a patient suffering from a quadriplegic condition. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai as a nurse who took care of Hrithik. Anand (1971)

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Dr Bhaskar, develops a strong emotional bond with his cancer patient (Rajesh Khanna). Although he knows he can’t save the patient, he continues to look for alternative methods to cure his disease. Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990)

The movie based on real-life events portrays a researcher, who at the expense of his health discovers a leprosy vaccine. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Munna Bhai, a goon played by Sanjay Dutt enrols in a medical school in an effort to please his parents and earn an M.B.B.S. degree. Although he was unable to complete his degree, he taught doctors how to treat patients with compassion. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Shah Rukh Khan plays a character named Jehangir, a vivacious psychotherapist who treats a patient (Alia Bhatt) who has insomnia. With his compassion and devotion, he helps Alia’s character rediscover the path of self-love.

