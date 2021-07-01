National Doctor’s Day: Bollywood Celebs Hail ‘White Coat Warriors’

The country is today celebrating National Doctors’ Day to remember the sacrifices and hardships faced by doctors and healthcare workers. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us how essential our frontline workers are. When the deadly virus crippled the country and its healthcare infrastructure, the doctors continued to step out and didn’t lose hope. They have saved lakhs of people from the clutches of the coronavirus. Bollywood stars also came forward and paid their tribute to the white coat warriors for their relentless work throughout the pandemic.

Singham star Ajay Devgn shared a video featuring images of doctors and thanked the medical fraternity for their selfless service. He wrote on Twitter, “Doctors and Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty. Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic and, even otherwise.”

Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty🙏Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise.#NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/zdNxq2TYq8— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 1, 2021

Several other B-town celebs while speaking to a news portal saluted the doctors and all healthcare workers for their service during the devastating waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big B also thanked the doctors for their relentless service with a tweet. He wrote, “On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk, in the service of the country and humanity."

T 3953 -On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity pic.twitter.com/ubUHAUSk1C— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021

Sonakshi Sinha shared a short film on the ocassion. The actress said that the medical staff is fighting the pandemic with ‘unmatched compassion’ and has infused hope within the public that things will go back to normal. Sonakshi thank each one of them for saving lives while putting their own at risk. She also shared a heart-touching ad film on her Instagram handle. We salute the undying spirit of the doctors and healthcare workers, who have been tirelessly working in saving the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

